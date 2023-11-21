PCB Appoint Umar Gul And Saeed Ajmal As Fast-Bowling And Spin-Bowling Coach For Pakistan's Men's National Team

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continue to ring changes to their coaching staff as former cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have joined in the ranks. The PCB announced the inclusion of Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal on Tuesday, announcing the former as the fast-bowling coach, while the latter will serve as the spin-bowling coach, with the tour of Australia looming.

Gul had served as the national team's bowling coach for the T20I series against Afghanistan earlier this year and did the same for the subsequent leg against New Zealand on home soil. The former right-arm seamer has also served the role for Afghanistan cricket team and played in 47 Tests, 130 ODIs, and 60 T20Is for Pakistan. Ajmal, who played as an off-spinner, has coached the Islamabad United in PSL.

🚨 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have been appointed as the Fast Bowling and Spin Bowling Coaches, respectively, for the Pakistan Men’s Team



"Pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team" - Umar Gul

Gul reacted to his appointment, thanking Zaka Ashraf and aims to elevate Pakistan's bowling prowess in world cricket.

"I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf. Having had previous working experience with the men’s side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan's bowling prowess to new heights."

"Delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent" - Saeed Ajmal

Ajmal expects his widespread experience with spin-bowling to help the national team in more ways than one.

"I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf to serve as the spin bowling coach. I am delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the Pakistan national team. I believe my career and coaching experience will help enhance the spin bowling arsenal of the team."

The Test series against Australia begins on December 14th in Perth.

