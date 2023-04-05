 PBKS vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal overtakes Lasith Malinga to become second-highest wicket taker in IPL
Updated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday became the second highest wicket taker in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

Chahal took one wicket for 50 runs in the first innings to take his overall tally to 171 wickets from 133 matches.

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo leads the list with 183 wickets from 161 matches, majority of which he took while playing for the Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni.

Malinga has dropped down to third with 170 scalps, followed by Amit Mishra (166) and Chahal's RR teammate Ravichandran Ashwin (158), who also picked a wicket against Punjab Kings.

