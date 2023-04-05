Watch: Ashwin thinks about 'Mankading' Shikhar Dhawan, cameras turn towards Jos Buttler

Ravichandran Ashwin was at it again as he thought about Mankading the non-striker during the ongoing match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The incident occured in the seventh over of Punjab's innings when Shikhar Dhawan was at the non-striker's end on 15 with his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh facing Ashwin.

The third delivery of the over saw Ashwin stopping just before delivering the ball as he realised that Dhawan was slightly out of the crease while backing up.

Ashwin stopped and turned around, making sure that Dhawan realises what he was up to.

The cameras immediately turned towards Ashwin's teammate Jos Buttler, who was once at the receiving end of a similar episode when they were on the opposite sides.

When Ashwin Mankaded Buttler in 2019

Buttler was Mankaded by Ashwin in IPL 2019 when the spinner was playing for Punjab Kings while the Englishman was representing the Royals.

The controversy gave birth to several debates on whether Mankading should be banned or is it in the spirit of the game.

Ashwin received a lot of backlash for his action but he stood his ground and kept saying that it was within the laws of cricket.

Dhawan fires PBKS to 197/7

Dhawan made the most the repreive from Ashwin. He carried his bat from start to finish to help the Punjab Kings post 197 for 4 after being asked to bat first by Sanju Samson.

Dhawan remained not out on 86 off 56 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes while his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh made 60 off 34 balls.

The duo added 90 for the first wicket which laid a solid foundation for Punjab's innings.

Jason Holder bagged a couple of wickets while spin twins Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal picked one each.