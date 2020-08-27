Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, left out of France squad

It is believed that the Frenchman is asymptomatic. Nevertheless, Pogba will now have to spend 14 days in isolation which will also see him missing out on Manchester United's pre-season preparation.

France will face Sweden in the Nations League on Friday, September 5, and then the side will lock horns with Croatia on September 8.

France and Croatia were the two teams who had reached the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with the former winning the title.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have done zero business in the ongoing transfer window. The club's attempt to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund failed and no new transfers have been announced as of late.

A report by a Spanish website SPORT, claims that Manchester United, among other clubs have begun negotiations to sign Lionel Messi, who is currently not at the best terms with his club Barcelona and wants to leave immediately.

So, is that where the money for Sancho will be used? Only time will tell.