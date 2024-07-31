Paris Olympics: Emmanuel Macron Under Fire After Pics Of France President's 'Steamy Kiss' With Sports Minister Go Viral

France President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire after a picture of him receiving a kiss from Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera during the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony went viral on social media.

The viral photo shows Macron and Oudea-Castera in a warm embrace, with Amelie planting a kiss on Macron's cheek while they hold each other’s arms.

In the background, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is seen looking in the other direction, seemingly oblivious to the moment.

Social Media Backlash and Controversy

The picture has ignited a major talking point on social media, with many netizens branding the moment as "embarrassing." Critics have called the kiss "strange" and accused Oudea-Castera of seeking attention. The image has become a symbol of the mixed reactions to the Paris 2024 Olympics' kickoff.

Adding fuel to the fire, the four-hour-long opening ceremony itself was marred by controversy. One of the most talked-about acts was a parody of Leonardo da Vinci's acclaimed painting "The Last Supper," which many felt mocked Christian sentiments. This segment, alongside other controversial acts, drew significant criticism.

Opening Ceremony Highlights and Lowlights

The parade for the opening ceremony started at Austerlitz Bridge and concluded at Trocadero, featuring performances by global stars like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. However, the acts that mostly caught viewers' attention were the recreations of historical scenes, including Jesus Christ's 'Last Supper' and the beheading of Marie Antoinette, which left many viewers divided in their opinions.

Despite the controversies, the Paris 2024 Olympics are set to run from July 26th to August 11th. The opening ceremony has certainly set a dramatic tone for the games, with the global audience eagerly watching how the events unfold. The image of Macron and Oudea-Castera’s kiss will likely be a lingering memory from the opening, symbolizing the complex blend of politics, spectacle, and sport at this year's Olympics.