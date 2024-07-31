Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazilian Surfer Gabriel Medina Pulls Off 'Airborne Celebration' As He Scripts Olympic Record; Pic Goes Viral

Gabriel Medina's gravity defying celebration | Credits: AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet

The Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina pulled off a brilliant pose to celebrate not just his win but also achieving a new Olympic record during the third round of the Men's Shortboard at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday, July 30.

Medina topped the first round of heats with a score of 13.50 and qualified for the third round of the Men's Shortboard, where he defeated Kanoa Igarashi of Japan to make it to the quarterfinals of the event. In the third round, the 30-year-old Brazilian surfer scripted a new Olympic record for the best-single win in the history of the Summer Games.

On the second wave, Gabriel Medina nearly posted a perfect 10 as he registered a score of 9.90 in the waters offf the coast of Teahupo'o in Tahiti. Apart from Medina's Olympic record, what the caught attention was his gravity defying celebration after the win.

In the picture that went viral on social media. the Brazilian surfer can been in mid-air will above the water and shortboard at his side or behind him. The iconic picture was clicked by AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet.

Gabriel Medina himself shared the iconic picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "I can do everything through him who strengthens. Filipenses 4:13."

Gabriel Medina's brilliant pose has captured the attention of the world as well as social media users, who went berserk over the sheer athleticism and artistry celebration of the three-time world champion Brazilian surfer, making it one of the most memorable images of the ongoing Paris Olympics yet.

Jerome Brouillet, who clicked the iconic picture of Gabriel Medina's celebration, said that he was able to click the picture as it was perfect conditions, adding that he knew that Brazilian surfer will kick off the wave.

"The waves were taller than we expected and it was perfect conditions to capture it." Brouillet told The Guardian.

" It was not hard to take the picture. It was more about anticipating the moment and where Gabriel will kick off the wave,” he added.