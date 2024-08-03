Paris Olympics: 'Biological Male' Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Assured Of Medal After Reaching Women's Semifinals Amid Gender Row

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who has stirred up a controversy at the ongoing Paris Olympics due to her gender, has secured a medal in the women's 66kg event after reaching the semifinals following another easy win.

Khelif defeated Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary by unanimous decision. Hamori, unlike Khelif's previous opponent Angela Carini, managed to lats the entire 3 rounds but couldn't outpunch her physically superior opponent.

Khelif has been in the eye of the storm since the past few days after her fight against Carini in the Round of 16 ended in just 46 seconds. Carini abandoned the fight after receiving a heavy blow on the nose in the first round. Carini was left in tears and refused to shake hands with Khelif after the match.

Celebrities and netizens on social media than slammed Khelif and the Olympic organisers for letting a biological male boxer fight against female pugilists at the Games.

Khelif failed a gender eligibility test at the International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships last year but was allowed to participate at the Paris Games by the International Olympic Committee, which has led to backlash all over the world with even celebrities like Elon Musk and JK Rowling expressing their concerns against the IOC for letting Khelif fight with women at the Summer Games.

Khelif's father has now spoken out against all the criticism and hate surrounding the 25-year-old who is competing in her second Olympics after Tokyo 2020.

"Having such a daughter is an honour because she is a champion, she honoured me and I encourage her and I hope she will get the medal in Paris. Imane is a little girl that has loved sport since she was six-years-old," Amar Khelif said.