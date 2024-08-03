'Will Fight As Long As I Can': Hungarian Boxer Anna Luca Hamori On Facing Controversial Algerian Pugilist Imane Khelif In Quarterfinal At Paris Olympics

Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori is determined enough to put her best foot forward against controversial Algerian pugilist Imane Khelif in the quarterfinals of the women's 66 kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Imane Khelif has grabbed the spotlight due to controversy over her participation in women's sports, despite allegations of being 'biologically male'. Khelif has been facing heavy criticism across the sporting world, particularly for her bout against Italian opponent Angela Carini, who had to forfeit after just 46 seconds following heavy blows from an Algerian pugilist.

Imane Khelif has been accused of participating in women's boxing with high levels of testosterone. and taking unfair advantage over Carini. Amid the controversy around Khelif, Anna Luca Hamori will be aiming to give it against the controversial Algerian boxer.

Taking to her social media handles, Hamori questioned Imane Khelif's participation in women's sports but vowed to 'fight as long as I can.'

"In my humble opinion, I don't think it's fair that this contestant can compete in the women's category. But I cannot concern myself with that now. I cannot change it, it's life." Hungarian boxer wrote.

"I can promise you one thing... I will do my best to win and I will fight as long as I can!" she added.

Hamori, 23, wrote on social media: "In my humble opinion I don't think it's fair that this contestant can compete in the women's category.



"But I cannot concern myself with that now. I cannot change it, it's life.



"I can promise you one thing… I will do my best to win and I… pic.twitter.com/qnPuVAc8Cq — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 2, 2024

Imane Khelif was disqualified from participating in last year's World Boxing Championships following her failure to clear the gender eligibility test conducted by International Boxing Association. The 25-year-old Algerian boxer was stripped of medals and debarred from participating in women's event in order to maintain fairness and uphold the integrity of the competition.

However, Khelif became eligible to participate in the Olympics after the International Olympic Committee on the basis of gender eligibility on the athlete's passport gender.

Imane Khelif participated at the Tokyo Olympics but lost knocked out by Kellie Harrington of Ireland in the women's lightweight quarterfinals.