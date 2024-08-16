Paris 2024 Paralympics: Largest-Ever Indian Contingent Gets Grand Send-Off

Indian contingent for Paris 2024 Paralympics. | (Credits: Twitter)

In a remarkable display of national pride and support, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hosted a grand send-off ceremony on Friday for the Indian contingent for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris.

The event marked a historic moment as India prepares to send its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes to the Paris Paralympics, where they will compete in 12 sports including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, stated, “Our para-athletes have a remarkable ability to overcome obstacles and turn challenges into opportunities. They have shown remarkable determination and perseverance in their preparation for the Paris Paralympics 2024."

"Many athletes have benefited from the Khelo India initiative, and a significant number from there will be going to the Paris Paralympics. The government is committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to excel at the highest level. As they embark on this important journey, we stand united in our support and are confident they will bring honour to our nation. We wish them the very best as they strive for excellence on the global stage,” he said.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, also wished for a historic medal tally. “Our players made us proud in the Tokyo 2020 Games, now it is time for the Paris 2024 Games. Our athletes are heroes of society and are already winners irrespective they win medals or not. The government has done everything possible to help our players and under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi, para-sports are treated at par with other sports”.

"We wish them the very best and are sure they will inspire millions back home" - PCI President

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, expressed, “We are immensely proud of our athletes who have trained with unwavering dedication and passion. As they prepare to represent India on the world’s biggest stage in Paris, they embody the spirit of resilience and determination that defines our nation. Their journey to the Paralympics is a testament to their hard work, and we are confident that they will make the country proud. We wish them the very best and are sure they will inspire millions back home with their performances."

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Mandaviya. The proceedings included the launch of a special anthem, "Macha Dhoom," crafted by renowned music directors Vivek–Abhishek. This energetic 3-minute 16-second anthem is designed to rally the athletes and ignite the spirit of competition.

Additionally, a commemorative book titled "Breaking the Barriers" was unveiled to celebrate the achievements and aspirations of the Indian Paralympians.

Only two weeks to go until more moments like this 🤩#Paralympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/0eLssuRCFz — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 14, 2024

Authored by Abhishek Dubey and Mahavir Rawat and published by Konark Publishers, the book highlights the stories of all 26 Paralympic medal winners of India to date. Rawat, a former sports journalist, has been one of the pioneering reporters in the world of para-sports.

With this unprecedented contingent, the Indian Paralympic team is set to aim for their best-ever medal tally, targeting a minimum of 25 medals, a significant improvement from the 19 medals secured at the Tokyo Paralympics.