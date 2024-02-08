Paris 2024 Olympics & Paralympics: Organizing Committee Unveils Medals For Showpiece Event

Paris 2024 medals. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee on Thursday unveiled the medals for the Olympics 2024 which is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 at the Paris 2024 Organising Committee headquarters, Saint-Denis. The Paralympics will be held from August 28 to September 8.

Nestled within each gleaming gold, silver, and bronze medal lies a small piece of Paris itself—a fragment of the iconic Eiffel Tower, serving as a poignant testament to the enduring spirit of France and the universal values embodied by the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

For over a century, Olympic and Paralympic medals have served as tangible symbols of athletic prowess and human achievement. Yet, the medals of Paris 2024 stand apart, not only in their timeless elegance but in their unique fusion of tradition and innovation.

Tony Estanguet underlines the influence of Eiffel Tower in 2024 medals:

The decision came from a desire to make these objects unique and singular, as Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, explained:

“There was a huge amount done to try to bring together these precious metals -- gold, silver and bronze -- with the most precious metal in the Eiffel Tower, the jewel in the French crown. So what’s specific about the 2024 medals is that meshing together, that fusion, that alloy.”

“What’s impactful for this year will be having a part of the original Eiffel Tower metal, the iron, in these various medals, and so this is what we wanted to do, to infuse all these 2024 athletes with that metal.”

Indeed, the significance of this union transcends mere symbolism; it encapsulates the very essence of the Olympic and Paralympic spirit—unity, diversity, and resilience. With each medal, athletes from around the globe will carry with them a tangible connection to the heart of Paris, a reminder of the indomitable human spirit that knows no bounds.

A total of 5084 medals have been manufactured for the biggest sporting spectacle of the year. The medals have been designed by jeweller Chaumet.