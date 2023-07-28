Not Just Paris Olympics 2024, France Excited To Have Its Highest Number Of Indian Students

Maud LE BARS |

While France is all set to create the most amazing experience for athletes and sports enthusiasts from all over the world, the country has also announced ambitious plans to welcome 3 times more Indian students from the current numbers by 2030. There has never been a better time for Indian students to choose France.

Indeed, with an opening ceremony, on the river Seine, having 6,00,000 spectators and 1 billion viewers worldwide, the Olympics is also proving to be the occasion when many new infrastructures will reshape the face of Paris. The ambitious goal being - making the river Seine swimmable.

The competition has already sold 6.8 million tickets and many activities are planned for those who are not able to get a seat. In light of such an exceptional event, 2024 is the year for Indian students to put France on top of their list.

France home to top institutions

Home to 18 of only 100 Triple Accredited Business schools in the world, France, a country the size of Karnataka, is also the nation with the second most number of Field Medalists (Mathematics being the most prestigious award), and third most represented country in the Shanghai Ranking. This is a testimony of the world-recognised quality of education in France.

Apart from top-quality education, France also offers Indian postgraduates 2 years post-study stay visa to look for opportunities in the country, while also enabling them to explore the Schengen zone (27 countries). It expands opportunities to a territory slightly bigger than India, which is also much less populated and an ageing one. According to the Future of Work report by Mc Kinsey, “By 2030, finding sufficient workers with the required skills to fill the jobs that exist and are being created in Europe may be challenging.” In France, the unemployment rate is at its lowest since 1981 and the objective of the government is to reach full employment by 2025.

France’s job opportunities, social security

The types of jobs available are evolving as well, favouring degree-seeking candidates. Most are related to STEM, business, legal professions, managerial positions, social and health work, education, and creative profiles.

This means that there are many interesting opportunities for domestic and foreign university degree graduates in France and Europe. And it is possible to receive these chances without spending too much as for students, domestic or international, the public health system is free of cost, and if they are under 28 years of age, approx, 30% of the rent is reimbursed by the French government, not to mention the many discounts on transport, and activities, offered to students.

Students can experience Olympics 2024, transport, work options

Finally, there would be activities in most parts of France linked to the Olympics. The government is investing 100 billion euros in developing train transportation, with the public transport system already being very well developed, that allows students to visit various parts of the country, or Europe, at a limited cost. We also expect a surge in tourism, which also means great potential for part-time jobs (20h/week on average is allowed on a student visa in France). So Indian students can join the “game wide open” in 2024 and for many more years to come in France.

The author is South Asia Area Manager at Rennes School of Business.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)