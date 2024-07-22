Paris 2024 Olympics: India's Archery, TT, And Hockey Contingent Arrive Ahead Of The Event

Indian Hockey team. | (Credits: Twitter)

A total of 49 Indian athletes, including the entire archery, table tennis and hockey teams, have arrived at the Games Village so far to participate in the Paris Olympics, beginning July 26.

While 39 athletes, including the eight-member table tennis team and 19-member Indian men's hockey team, have reached the French capital, 10 shooters out of the 21 who qualified for the Olympics, have reached Chateauroux.

All the six members of the archery team, along with two tennis players, a shuttler, a rower and two swimmers reached the City of Lights.

117 Athletes and 140 support staff to be present from India:

As many as 117 athletes, including 70 men and 47 women, will represent India at the Paris Olympics. They will be competing in 69 events for 95 medals. There will also be 140-strong support staff, making it a 257-member contingent.

In Tokyo Olympics, India were represented by a 119-member contingent, and the country logged its best-ever performance of seven medals, including the historic javelin throw gold won by Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra will be in Paris to defend his gold medal. On Saturday, India's chef-de-mission for Paris Olympics, Gagan Narang informed that archery and rowing contingents were the first ones to check into the Paris Games village. Narang said, as quoted by PTI:

"I arrived in Paris on Thursday night and have taken stock of the arrangements inside the Games Village for the Indian contingent. Archery and rowing were the first Indian teams to arrive on Friday and have comfortably checked-in. The athletes are slowly settling in and are exploring the Village."