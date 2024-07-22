‘My Heart Swells With Gratitude & Reflection’: India Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh To Retire After Paris Olympics 2024

Veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh set to retire from his international career after the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The 36-year-old will be making his fourth appearance at the Olympics, having previously represented India in the last three editions of the quadrennial multi-sport event in London, Rio de Janerio and Tokyo in 2012, 2016 and 2021, respectively.

Sreejesh took to his Instagram handle to announce that Paris Olympics will be his last international appearance. He thanked everyone for believing him, while recalling his father's sacrifice that ignited him to dream big.

"As I stand on the threshold of my final chapter in international hockey, my heart swells with gratitude and reflection. Thank you for believing in me. Here’s to the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new adventure." Sreejesh wrote on Instagram

"From the modest beginnings at G V Raja Sports School, to this momentous journey that has defined my life, every step has been a testament to dreams, determination, and the support of my loved ones

"I still remember my father selling our cow to buy my first kit. His sacrifice ignited a fire within me, pushing me to strive harder, dream bigger." he added.

PR Sreejesh made his international debut for India in 2006 South Asian Games and went on to become one of the established players in the history of Indian Hockey.

The veteran goalkeeper represented India in 328 games and was part of the team that participated that won two Gold medals each at Asian Games, Asia Cup and a Asian Champions Trophy.

From disappointing 2012 London Olympics to Olympic glory in Tokyo

PR Sreejesh recalled India's disappointing campaign at the 2012 London Olympics, where they lost all five games in Pool B. He felt hououred to have lead Team India, adding that winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics was a dream come true for him.

"The 2012 London Olympics was a harsh teacher. Losing all our matches was a bitter pill to swallow, but it was also a turning point. It was in those moments of defeat that I found my resolve to rise, to never back down." the 36-year-old further wrote.

"Leading the Indian team as captain in the Olympics was an honor beyond words. And being named the World’s Best Goalkeeper was a recognition that I will cherish forever.



The crowning glory, our Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, was a dream realized. The tears, the joy, the pride – it was all worth it." he added,

PR Sreejesh played a vital role in helping clinch the Bronze medal by defeating Germany in 5-4 penalty shootout for the third-place finish. It was the first ever Olympic medal for India in hockey after 41 years, having last won a Gold medal at the 1980 Mexico Olympics.

Sreejesh was called 'The Wall' for saving crucial goals in pressure situations, which were vital in securing India's historic Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

PR Sreejesh thanks his fans and family for their support

The legendary Indian hockey goalkeeper expressed his gratitude to the family, friends, fans and well-wishers for their immense support throughout his international career.

"As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, and fans." Srejeesh wrote.

"Thank you for believing in me. Here’s to the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new adventure." he concluded.

Since the Paris Olympics 2024 is set to be his final international appearance, PR Sreejesh will look to end his career on a high with a podium finish.