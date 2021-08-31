Paralympics | India's schedule on Wednesday: Shooter Avani Lekhara targets another medal

Tokyo, August 31: India's first woman gold-medallist at the Paralympic Games, Avani Lekhara will hope to pick a second medal when she takes aim along with teammates Sidhartha Babu and Deepak in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event at the Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

Para-Badminton makes its Paralympic Games debut on Wednesday. World No 1 Pramod Bhagat, the favourite for the title, will get into the action with a Group stage match against compatriot Manoj Sarkar.

Indians at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday:

ATHLETICS

3:55 pm Men'sClub throw F51 Final -- Amit Kumar Saroha & Dharambir

BADMINTON

2:30 pm Mixed Doubles SL3 SU5 Group B Match 1 -- Pramod Bhagat/Palak Kohli v Lucas MAZUR /Faustine Noel (FRA)

5:10 pm Women's Singles SU5 Group A - Match 1 -- Palak Kohli

5:50 Men's Singles SL3 Group A Match 1 -- Pramod Bhagat v Manoj Sarkar

SHOOTING

6:00 am R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Probe SH1 qualification - Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara

8:00 am R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final -- Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara (subject to qualification)

SWIMMING

1:30 pm Men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 Final - Suyash Jadhav

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:23 PM IST