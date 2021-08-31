e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:23 PM IST

Paralympics | India's schedule on Wednesday: Shooter Avani Lekhara targets another medal

FPJ Web Desk
India's Avani Lekhara reacts during the final of the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting event at the Asaka Shooting Range during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. | IPC

India's Avani Lekhara reacts during the final of the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting event at the Asaka Shooting Range during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. | IPC

Advertisement

Tokyo, August 31: India's first woman gold-medallist at the Paralympic Games, Avani Lekhara will hope to pick a second medal when she takes aim along with teammates Sidhartha Babu and Deepak in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event at the Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

Para-Badminton makes its Paralympic Games debut on Wednesday. World No 1 Pramod Bhagat, the favourite for the title, will get into the action with a Group stage match against compatriot Manoj Sarkar.

Indians at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday:

ATHLETICS

3:55 pm Men'sClub throw F51 Final -- Amit Kumar Saroha & Dharambir

BADMINTON

2:30 pm Mixed Doubles SL3 SU5 Group B Match 1 -- Pramod Bhagat/Palak Kohli v Lucas MAZUR /Faustine Noel (FRA)

5:10 pm Women's Singles SU5 Group A - Match 1 -- Palak Kohli

5:50 Men's Singles SL3 Group A Match 1 -- Pramod Bhagat v Manoj Sarkar

SHOOTING

6:00 am R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Probe SH1 qualification - Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara

8:00 am R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final -- Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara (subject to qualification)

SWIMMING

1:30 pm Men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 Final - Suyash Jadhav

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:23 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal