Pankaj Advani Birthday Special: An Overview Of His Snooker Career

Pankaj Advani. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

On July 24, Pankaj Arjan Advani will turn 34. He is the only snooker player to have ever won professional world titles in both English billiards' long and short formats. The billiards and snooker player, who was born in Pune, first lived in Kuwait before relocating to Bangalore, India.

Pankaj Advani's early career:

After being exposed to the sport by his older brother Dr. Shree Advani, a renowned sport and performance psychologist, Arvind Savur first became aware of Pankaj's snooker prowess. At the age of 12, Pankaj won his first-ever competition, and he thereafter broke numerous state and national records. Notably, Pankaj Advani received the Arjuna Award in 2004 as well as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Padma Shri in 2009.

The renowned Sport & Performance Psychologist and older brother of Pankaj Advani, Dr. Shree Advani, introduced him to snooker. Pankaj defeated his brother, who is also his tutor, to win the first state championship.

Rising Through The Ranks:

Pankaj Advani became the first Indian to win the World Amateur Snooker Championship in 2003 and the IBSF World Billiards Championship in 2005.

Pankaj Advani won the WPBA World Billiards Champion pro title in 2009 by defeating Mike Russell. At the age of 27, Pankaj Adavni won the 2012 World Billiards Championship, making him the youngest player to ever win every major English billiards championship.

At the age of 27, Pankaj Adavni won the 2012 World Billiards Championship, making him the youngest player to ever win every major English billiards championship. Pankaj Advani became the first player to win 5 Asian Billiards Championship championships in 2012, continuing the list. Pankaj Advani has won ten World Championships in total, including a Glasgow-based Team Championship. Additionally, he is now reigning supreme in the World, Asian, and Indian Billiards Championships.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)