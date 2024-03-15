Pakistan To Host Tri-Series For First Time Since 2004 In February 2025

Pakistan Cricket Team | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan will be hosting the tri-series for the first time in over two decades, involving South Africa and New Zealand. After a gap of 20 overs, the triangular series are back in Pakistan. The last time Pakistan hosted the tri-series was back in October 2004, which involved Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

In a statement released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the board confirmed that the country will be hosting the tri-series in February 2025, just few months before the Champions Trophy 2025. The decision came after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Cricket South Africa (CSA) Lawson Naidoo and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Roger Twose in Dubai.

PCB set to host tri-series after two decades



Read more ⤵️ https://t.co/GF44J0vKY0 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 15, 2024

PCB Chief Naqvi extended invitation to both counterparts to visit Pakistan. The hosting rights for Champions Trophy 2025 are with Pakistan, who are defending champions of the tournament. The Men in Green defeated India by 180 in the Final at The Oval in London to win their maiden Champions Trophy in 2017.

Pakistan will be hosting Champions Trophy for the first time. Also, the country didn't host any ICC tournament since the 1996 ODI World Cup. Pakistan was the host for the T20 World Cup 2021 but shifted to Dubai after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian cricket players to the neighbouring country due to security reasons.