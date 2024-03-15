'No Indian Has Such Dreams': Harbhajan Singh Urges Pakistan Fan To Stop Fantasising IND-PAK Cricketers Playing Together In IPL

Harbhajan Singh (L). | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is quite a straightforward person and doesn't hold back from giving his opinions on any matter. A similar instance emerged from his official handle on X as he urged a Pakistan fan to stop dreaming of Indian and Pakistan cricketers playing together in IPL as he tagged Harbhajan in a post.

Although Pakistan cricketers featured in IPL in the 2008 edition, their participation has been prohibited after the terrorist attacks in Mumbai. IPL's idea also gave way for Pakistan to form their own franchise cricket, Pakistan Super League (PSL), which has gone on to produce fairly consistent cricketers. However, fans have often wondered how would it look if present Indian and Pakistan cricketers played in the IPL.

No indian hv such dreams .. you guys plz stop dreaming 😴😂😂 wake up now https://t.co/EmraFXiIah — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 15, 2024

Harbhajan Singh replied the below to a Pakistan fan's post, tagging him:

"No indian hv such dreams .. you guys plz stop dreaming wake up now."

Harbhajan Singh likely to be part of the commentary team for IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old is likely to be on commentary for the upcoming edition of the IPL, beginning on March 22nd. The former finger spinner played for the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings during his IPL and was part of the latter's title-winning campaign in 2018 and 2021.

Harbhajan finished with 150 scalps in 163 IPL matches at 26.87 with a solitary fifer. He represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is from 1998 to 2015.