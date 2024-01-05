Pakistan Politician Questions Rationale Behind Appointing Zaka Ashraf As PCB Chairman; Watch

Pakistan politican criticises Zaka Ashraf. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan politician and Member of The Senate Of Pakistan Mushtaq Ahmed Khan has questioned the rationale behind appointing Zaka Ashraf as the chairman of the PCB. Speaking during a parliament session, Khan reasoned that Ashraf has no experience or qualification regarding the sport due to which it made no sense to appoint him as PCB chairman.

Ashraf succeeded Najam Sethi as the PCB chairman, but has been embroiled in several controversies ever since. Just days before the 2023 World Cup in India, Ashraf had referred to the neighbouring country as 'Dushman Mulk'. Additionally, a TV news anchor named Waseem Badami revealed that he leaked then Pakistan captain Babar Azam's chat on live TV following a message from Ashraf.

Senator @SenatorMushtaq questions the performance and appointment of Zaka Ashraf in PCB during senate session whereas Caretaker Govt avoids taking ownership of Zaka. #PCB pic.twitter.com/OO3FZOAh1i — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) January 5, 2024

In a video going viral on social media, Khan claimed during a parliament session:

"Truth is Zaka Ashraf has been the chairman of Sugar Mills Association, Standing Committe's chairman, Chamber of Commerce's Secretary-General, and Sadiq Public School's Board of Governor. But Ashraf doesn't have any experience in games or cricket and has mentioned the sport as his hobby. Cricket in country will be destroyed if it's merely a hobby. Audio leaks were previously only in politics, but now it's also in cricket. This is an injustice to our youngsters. Without any qualification, how did Zaka Ashraf became the chairman?"