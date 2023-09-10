 'Pakistan Back To Form': Netizens Troll Pakistan Fielders For Dropping Shubman Gill In Super 4 Clash
Netizens have trolled Pakistan cricket team for dropping Shubman Gill in the Super 4 game in Colombo

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan dropped two chances off Shubman Gill's bat. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricket team are already under immense pressure as Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have raced out of the blocks in the ongoing Super 4 clash at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The 8th over of the innings saw Pakistan fielders failing to take a chance as the ball went between the slip cordon.

article-image

The incident occurred in Naseem Shah's 4th over of the innings as Gill got a top-edge while playing a cut. It flew quickly off the right-hander's bat as both fielders expected one another to take the catch due to which the ball went to the boundary.

Pakistan's new-ball bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi also missed a half-chance in the 2nd over of the innings when Gill played a half-hearted shot to third man fielder. Gill also took the left-arm seamer to the cleaners in the 5th over of the innings when he smashed three boundaries in an over.

Pakistan retain the same playing XI that beat Bangladesh in their first Super 4 game:

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and retained the same playing XI that defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets. However, the Men in Green haven't tasted the same success as they did in the first-round clash against India in Kandy.

India made a couple of changes, bringing in KL Rahul for Shreyas Iyer, who has a back spasm, followed by swapping Mohammed Shami for Jasprit Bumrah.

article-image

Here's how netizens have reacted to Pakistan's shabby fielding:

