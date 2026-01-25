Pakistan Announces Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Boycott Threats Over Bangladesh Ouster

Image: Asia Cup/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, ending days of uncertainty and international debate surrounding its participation. The development comes against the backdrop of intense controversy triggered by the exclusion of Bangladesh from the tournament.

The controversy began after the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided not to adjust the venue for Bangladesh’s matches in India despite the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request, citing security concerns. When the BCB ultimately declined to travel, the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the official World Cup lineup, a rare and dramatic turn of events.

Pakistan’s Stance and ICC Response

Pakistan’s cricket leadership, led by PCB chairman and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, strongly criticised the ICC’s decision, labelling it unfair and symptomatic of “double standards.” Naqvi publicly backed Bangladesh’s stance and raised the possibility of Pakistan reconsidering its own World Cup participation in solidarity, a comment that momentarily threw Pakistan’s involvement into doubt and triggered broad speculation about the future of marquee matches, including the potential India-Pakistan clash.

The PCB had indicated that Pakistan’s decision to compete would ultimately depend on approval from the federal government, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s confirmation pending before a final call could be made.

The turn toward naming the World Cup squad, however, signals that Pakistan intends to stay in the tournament despite earlier diplomatic tension. The selection comes after days of heated debate in cricket circles and beyond with some commentators criticising Naqvi’s rhetoric as excessive and potentially risking Pakistan’s broader bilateral cricketing relations.

Bangladesh’s removal and Pakistan’s response have ignited wider conversations about fairness, governance and politics in international cricket. What began as a scheduling and security dispute has reshaped headlines across the sport, reminding fans and administrators alike that decisions off the field can carry as much impact as those on it.

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 prepares to begin, Pakistan’s confirmed squad ensures the nation will compete on the big stage, even as the controversy lingers and discussions about cricketing equity continue.