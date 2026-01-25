 Pakistan Announces Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Boycott Threats Over Bangladesh Ouster
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan Announces Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Boycott Threats Over Bangladesh Ouster

Pakistan Announces Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Boycott Threats Over Bangladesh Ouster

The PCB has announced Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, ending uncertainty over its participation amid controversy. Tensions arose after the ICC refused to relocate Bangladesh’s matches from India despite security concerns, leading to Bangladesh’s withdrawal and replacement by Scotland, sparking international debate and boycott speculation.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: Asia Cup/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, ending days of uncertainty and international debate surrounding its participation. The development comes against the backdrop of intense controversy triggered by the exclusion of Bangladesh from the tournament.

The controversy began after the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided not to adjust the venue for Bangladesh’s matches in India despite the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request, citing security concerns. When the BCB ultimately declined to travel, the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the official World Cup lineup, a rare and dramatic turn of events.

Pakistan’s Stance and ICC Response

Pakistan’s cricket leadership, led by PCB chairman and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, strongly criticised the ICC’s decision, labelling it unfair and symptomatic of “double standards.” Naqvi publicly backed Bangladesh’s stance and raised the possibility of Pakistan reconsidering its own World Cup participation in solidarity, a comment that momentarily threw Pakistan’s involvement into doubt and triggered broad speculation about the future of marquee matches, including the potential India-Pakistan clash.

FPJ Shorts
Yungblud Flaunts Team India's Cricket Jersey During Emotional Mumbai Concert: Fans Call Him 'New Wicket Keeper' In Viral Video
Yungblud Flaunts Team India's Cricket Jersey During Emotional Mumbai Concert: Fans Call Him 'New Wicket Keeper' In Viral Video
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Highlights Power Of Collective Action In Solving Local Problems
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Highlights Power Of Collective Action In Solving Local Problems
Western Railway Held By State Commission For Negligence In 2014 Case; Fined ₹27 Lakh
Western Railway Held By State Commission For Negligence In 2014 Case; Fined ₹27 Lakh
'Most Beautiful Visual': Vande Bharat Passes Through Snow-Covered Landscapes Of Himalayas In Kashmir; Stunning Videos Go Viral
'Most Beautiful Visual': Vande Bharat Passes Through Snow-Covered Landscapes Of Himalayas In Kashmir; Stunning Videos Go Viral

The PCB had indicated that Pakistan’s decision to compete would ultimately depend on approval from the federal government, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s confirmation pending before a final call could be made.

The turn toward naming the World Cup squad, however, signals that Pakistan intends to stay in the tournament despite earlier diplomatic tension. The selection comes after days of heated debate in cricket circles and beyond with some commentators criticising Naqvi’s rhetoric as excessive and potentially risking Pakistan’s broader bilateral cricketing relations.

Bangladesh’s removal and Pakistan’s response have ignited wider conversations about fairness, governance and politics in international cricket. What began as a scheduling and security dispute has reshaped headlines across the sport, reminding fans and administrators alike that decisions off the field can carry as much impact as those on it.

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 prepares to begin, Pakistan’s confirmed squad ensures the nation will compete on the big stage, even as the controversy lingers and discussions about cricketing equity continue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yungblud Flaunts Team India's Cricket Jersey During Emotional Mumbai Concert: Fans Call Him 'New...
Yungblud Flaunts Team India's Cricket Jersey During Emotional Mumbai Concert: Fans Call Him 'New...
Pakistan Announces Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Boycott Threats Over Bangladesh Ouster
Pakistan Announces Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Boycott Threats Over Bangladesh Ouster
New Twist In Yuzvendra Chahal's Personal Life? Star Cricketer Spotted With Shefali Bagga Amid RJ...
New Twist In Yuzvendra Chahal's Personal Life? Star Cricketer Spotted With Shefali Bagga Amid RJ...
Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple To Offer Prayers Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd...
Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple To Offer Prayers Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd...
'Marry My Daughter': Melbourne Crowd Hilariously Shower Carlos Alcaraz With Marriage Proposals At...
'Marry My Daughter': Melbourne Crowd Hilariously Shower Carlos Alcaraz With Marriage Proposals At...