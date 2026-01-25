 Real Madrid Tops La Liga With Kylian Mbappe's Brace In 2-0 Win Over Villarreal
Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga with a 2-0 win over Villarreal, thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s two second-half goals. Other key results included Osasuna’s first away win, Sevilla’s 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao, Valencia’s late penalty win against Espanyol, and Levante’s last-minute 3-2 comeback over Elche, highlighting a thrilling weekend in Spanish football.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Madrid: Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga with a 2-0 away win over third-placed Villarreal.

Kylian Mbappe scored both goals in the second half, opening the scoring after Villarreal failed to deal with a cross from Vinicius Jr. before converting a penalty deep into stoppage time after being fouled.

The first half failed to live up to expectations, but Real Madrid was the better side as Villarreal once again struggled against one of Spain's "big three" (Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona).

Atletico can extend the lead in third with a home win over Mallorca on Sunday.FC Barcelona is also in action on Sunday and would return on the top with a win at home against bottom-side Oviedo, reports Xinhua.

Osasuna claimed its first away win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano, who lacked presence in attack. Ante Budimir reacted smartly to put Osasuna ahead in the first half and, although Pathe Ciss headed an equalizer in the 59th minute, Victor Munoz inspired Osasuna's late surge. His 91st-minute shot was deflected in by Jozhua Vertrouwd, and Asier Osambela slotted home the third goal three minutes later to finish a counter-attack.

Akor Adams' 56th-minute penalty gave Sevilla a 2-1 home win over Athletic Club Bilbao, who looked flat after Wednesday's Champions League win away to Atalanta.Robert Navarro had put Athletic ahead from close range in the 40th minute, but Peque leveled just two minutes later, and a handball by Yuri Berchiche allowed Adams to beat Unai Simon from the penalty spot.

Largie Ramazani's 94th-minute penalty gave Valencia a second straight win with a 3-2 home victory over Espanyol.Hugo Duro and Eray Comert twice put Valencia ahead, but Ramon Terrats' close-range finish and Copete's unfortunate own goal looked to have salvaged a point for Espanyol before Ruben Sanchez's clumsy foul on Ramazani gifted the hosts the win.

There was late drama on Friday night as Levante snatched a 3-2 win at home against Elche, who thought they had taken a draw after Adam Boyar's spectacular 92nd-minute overhead kick.

Alvaro Rodriguez put Elche ahead, before goals from Pablo Martinez and Adrian de la Fuente made it 2-1 for Levante, who then snatched victory in the 96th minute thanks to Alan Matturro's near-post flick from a last-gasp corner.

