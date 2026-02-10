PAK Vs USA: What Happens If Pakistan Loses To USA Again In T20 World Cup?

Pakistan and USA will face off in what is a crucial Group A encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. The Men in Green come into the game having survived a scare against the Netherlands to pick up 2 points. USA suffered a defeat at the hands of India but put in a performance to shock the defending champions at various junctures.

The PAK vs USA clash will bring up painful memories for the former. Pakistan, then led by Babar Azam, were handed an embarrassing defeat in their last encounter. That saw Pakistan knocked out of the group stage with USA instead progressing to the Super 8.

Should Pakistan lose to USA again, what happens to their chances?

Pakistan will be favourties but USA will be no minor threat. They had reduced to 77/6 and looked comfortable in large parts of their chase before succumbing to a 29-run defeat. As for Pakistan, it took a dropped catch and a Faheem Ashraf cameo to see them over the line.

Should USA beat Pakistan again, both teams will be level on points in Group A off the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan currently boast a better net run-rate than USA, but that difference could reduce should they lose on Tuesday.

Pakistan would then face India and Namibia in their final games of the group stage. USA would have the Netherlands and Namibia. Both teams will have to better the other's results to qualify.

Meaning a loss to USA could well land Pakistan in a must-win situation when they face off against India on February 15. Pakistan have beaten India only once in 8 games in T20 World Cup and back to back defeats could make their qualification tricky.

USA had qualified in 2024 courtesy of an additional point given their washout against Ireland. Pakistan had only two wins and 4 points, while USA had 2 wins and a washout alongside their loss to India.

Pakistan will hope that they can avoid another embarrassment and clinch the two points and make it a straightforward route to the Super 8s.