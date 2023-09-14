SL vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Colombo

Babar Azam and Dasun Shanaka will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

Rain has made an unexpected appearance once more, causing a delay in our toss. Looks like we'll be waiting a bit longer as the rain keeps getting heavier.

Rain returns in Colombo as captains walk out for toss

Zaman Khan handed his maiden ODI cap by Haris Rauf

The Pakistan team is warming up. We're expecting toss in 10 minutes and play to start at 3:15PM local time if there's no rain

Toss likely to take place at 2:50 pm and play to start at 3:15 pm. A no-result situation will do no good for Pakistan as Sri Lanka will reach the final in that case

The stage is set for yet another massive clash! The co-hosts of the tournament, lock horns today, in a must win encounter. The winner of today's match will face India in the finals!

As per the latest update, toss has been delayed due to rain. The forecast for a full game is not looking promising either

It's Matchday in Colombo!



Sri Lanka faces Pakistan in their crucial Super Four showdown. The winner earns a ticket to the #AsiaCup2023 final against India this Sunday.

As for Sri Lanka, it will be interesting to see what heights can Dunith Wellalage achieve today after a career-best against India with both bat and ball

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be under immense pressure after two low scores against Bangladesh and India following his breezy 151 against Nepal. It is be today that Pakistan will need their captain to step up the most

Cricket's elite go head-to-head in the Super 4 arena!

Pakistan will collide with Sri Lanka in a match that'll define their journey, this season. Don't miss the action!



Tune-in to #PAKvSL in #AsiaCupOnStar

Today | 2 PM | Star Sports Network

Pakistan have triggered a host of changes to their line-up. Zaman Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jnr. have replaced the injured pair of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. Agha Salman is out injured too and replaced by Saud Shakeel. The management also wielded the ax on Fakhar Zaman after a string of low scores and swapped with Mohammad Haris. Additionally, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has returned to the eleven as Faheem Ashraf makes way

This game marks as a virtual semi-final between the two sides as they aim to seal their place in the final