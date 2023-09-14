 SL vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Colombo
Live Updates

SL vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Colombo

SL vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 live updates: Both sides hope to overcome their batting struggles to book final spot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam and Dasun Shanaka will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)
Rain returns in Colombo as captains walk out for toss

Zaman Khan handed his maiden ODI cap by Haris Rauf

Toss likely to take place at 2:50 pm and play to start at 3:15 pm. A no-result situation will do no good for Pakistan as Sri Lanka will reach the final in that case

As per the latest update, toss has been delayed due to rain. The forecast for a full game is not looking promising either

As for Sri Lanka, it will be interesting to see what heights can Dunith Wellalage achieve today after a career-best against India with both bat and ball

14 September 2023 02:31 PM IST

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be under immense pressure after two low scores against Bangladesh and India following his breezy 151 against Nepal. It is be today that Pakistan will need their captain to step up the most

Pakistan have triggered a host of changes to their line-up. Zaman Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jnr. have replaced the injured pair of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. Agha Salman is out injured too and replaced by Saud Shakeel. The management also wielded the ax on Fakhar Zaman after a string of low scores and swapped with Mohammad Haris. Additionally, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has returned to the eleven as Faheem Ashraf makes way

This game marks as a virtual semi-final between the two sides as they aim to seal their place in the final

Hello & Welcome to our Live Blog of Asia Cup 2023 crucial Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, set to be hosted by R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.





