PAK vs NED T20 World Cup: Netherlands batsman Bas de Leede retires hurt after being hit by Haris Rauf's bouncer, watch video

Photo tweeted by Pakistani cricket fan Sher Ali (@SahabShero) on Twitter. |

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands batsman Bas de Leede was sent to the hospital after being struck with a nasty bouncer by Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf during Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday.

The bouncer from Haris Rauf forced Bas de Leede to leave the pitch after it hit his helmet. He suffered a cut on his face under his right eye and had to leave for treatment and was adjudged retired hurt. Pakistani players also attended him after the incident to check if he was fine.

Bas de Leede scored 6 (16) before leaving for medical treatment.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early as Pakistan started on a strong note after Netherlands opted to bat first. The pacer who went wicketless in the first two games, removed opener Stephan Myburgh on 6(11).

Shadab Khan then scalped Tom Cooper in his first ball of the match as Netherlands' batters found it difficult to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Meanwhile, Pakistan included Fakhar Zaman in the playing XI, to strengthen their middle order which is under fire for not being able to perform. This is a must win game of Pakistan, after losing close games against India and Zimbabwe in their previous two matches.

For Netherlands, experienced cricketer Roelof van der Merwe was also roped into the playing XI along with two other changes.

