Pak vs Eng: Why teams took 1 hour lunch break on opening day of 2nd Test?

Fans were left wondering after Pakistan and England teams took an extended lunch break on Day 1 of the second Test in Multan on Friday.

England finished the first session on 180-5 after captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat.

But as the players retreated to the comfort of the dressing room, fan were kept waiting for the teams to return from the break beyond the scheduled time.

According to the ICC rules, the interval between innings lasts for 10 minutes. In Test cricket, lunch (or, in the case of day/night Test matches, dinner) lasts for 40 minutes and tea for 20 minutes.

Here is the reason why the teams took an extended lunch break. Since it's a Friday, the lunch break is for 1 hour to provide time to Pakistan players to offer prayers.

Earlier, spinner Abrar Ahmed lightened up Day 1 with a fifer on his Test debut in the first session.

Abrar foxed England batsmen with his variations and ability to change the pace. He bagged the wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Captain Stokes and Will Jacks were on the crease when lunch was called.

England won the first Test by 74 runs to lead series 1-0