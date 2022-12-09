e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho is Abrar Ahmed? Pakistan’s mystery spinner who bagged fifer on debut

Who is Abrar Ahmed? Pakistan’s mystery spinner who bagged fifer on debut

The southpaw, who bowls right-handed leg-break, bamboozled the English batsmen with his googlies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Abrar Ahmed is a Pakistan mystery spinner, who bagged a fifer on debut in the second Test against England at Multan on Friday, December 9.

The left-handed., who bowls leg-break, bamboozled the English batsmen with his googlies.

Abrar became the 13th Pakistan bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Domestic career 

The 24-year-old made his Twenty20 debut for Karachi Kings in February 2017 in the Pakistan Super League.. He made his first-class debut in November 2020, for Sindh, in the 2020–21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. 

In October 2021, he was named in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for their tour of Sri Lanka. He made his List A debut in November 2021, for the Pakistan Shaheens against the Sri Lanka A cricket team.

In November the Karachi-based tweaker was included in the Pakistan squad for the Test series against England.

Read Also
Ben Stokes-led England seal dramatic victory in 1st Test over Pakistan on final day at Rawalpindi,...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Pak vs Eng 2nd Test: Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed bags 7-114 on Test debut for Pakistan, watch

Pak vs Eng 2nd Test: Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed bags 7-114 on Test debut for Pakistan, watch

Pak vs Eng: Why teams took 1 hour lunch break on opening day of 2nd Test?

Pak vs Eng: Why teams took 1 hour lunch break on opening day of 2nd Test?

Who is Abrar Ahmed? Pakistan’s mystery spinner who bagged fifer on debut

Who is Abrar Ahmed? Pakistan’s mystery spinner who bagged fifer on debut

‘It is our personal matter’: Shoaib Malik on divorce from Sania Mirza

‘It is our personal matter’: Shoaib Malik on divorce from Sania Mirza

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe to Goncalo Ramos, here are the Golden Boot contenders ahead of...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe to Goncalo Ramos, here are the Golden Boot contenders ahead of...