Who is Abrar Ahmed? Pakistan’s mystery spinner who bagged fifer on debut

Abrar Ahmed is a Pakistan mystery spinner, who bagged a fifer on debut in the second Test against England at Multan on Friday, December 9.

The left-handed., who bowls leg-break, bamboozled the English batsmen with his googlies.

Abrar became the 13th Pakistan bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Domestic career

The 24-year-old made his Twenty20 debut for Karachi Kings in February 2017 in the Pakistan Super League.. He made his first-class debut in November 2020, for Sindh, in the 2020–21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In October 2021, he was named in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for their tour of Sri Lanka. He made his List A debut in November 2021, for the Pakistan Shaheens against the Sri Lanka A cricket team.

In November the Karachi-based tweaker was included in the Pakistan squad for the Test series against England.