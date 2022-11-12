Pak vs Eng T20 World Cup Final: ICC announces revised playing conditions as rain threat looms large at MCG

The T20 World Cup in Australia has been dogged by rain throughout, and threat of heavy showers looms large during final between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

With both teams on their quest to win just their second T20 World Cup title, the heavy rain predicted for the final showdown on Sunday as well as on Monday, the reserve day, the trophy could be shared between the two teams.

Fans will be praying to the cricketing gods to conjure up miraculous circumstances for the match to be held, even if it is a 10-overs a side affair.

On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced changes to the playing conditions for the final.

More playing time

"The Event Technical Committee (ETC) has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours (clause 13.7.3 of the Playing Conditions), in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result," stated an official release.

For the final, 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match. "It may be noted that 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage and every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled match day, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place," stated the release.

Reserve day in play

"Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day. Play on the reserve day will begin at 15h00 (9:30AM IST) and would be a continuation of play from the scheduled match day," it added.

Both England and Pakistan, who featured here in the 50-over World Cup final 30 years ago, are entering the title clash with blazing wins in the semifinal.

While captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struck form in the seven-wicket victory over New Zealand, England's opening pair of skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put out a muscular masterclass to secure a 10-wicket win over India.