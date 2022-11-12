Pak vs Eng T20 World Cup Final: Can England add another chapter to their glorious legacy against Pakistan at Melbourne?

Melbourne: For those who have followed the history of cricket closely, the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final will offer a point of curiosity.

In a different era, England and Pakistan played a World Cup final in 1992. Of course, the landscape of cricket has changed irrevocably since those early 90s. Now these two protagonists face each other in the final of a T20 format.

Not just the format, but the nature of cricket too has changed by a good measure. Once England played a tepid form of white ball cricket, but since 2015 they have transformed the way cricket has been played, pioneered a form of the sport that has been breathtaking.

Fancy backdrop

The 50-over World Cup, which is currently in their cabinet since 2019, is a validation of that fact. But come Sunday, weather permitting, those feelings and history will have no bearing on England or on the match, though it will form a fancy backdrop.

They will have to beat an upbeat and confident Pakistan, as dangerous an opponent England can think of, to lift the T20 World Cup. If managed, the Three Lions will be the first team to hold the 50-over and T20 World Cups at the time.

None know this better than England captain Jos Buttler. “They are certain feelings I don't feel like I need to try and block out or push away. You almost accept those kind of things as like accepting the noise that comes with a World Cup final, accepting that it feels a little bit different.

"Again, the room is fuller than it has been for any other game, obviously. I don't need to try and push it away and say it's no different tomorrow. Of course it is.

"But once you've accepted those things, again, it's about focusing on things that you know will serve us well as a group and as a team, as an individual what you need to do to prepare to play your best game of cricket tomorrow,” said Buttler.

Conventional Pakistan

But on the other side, Pakistan, who have played a rather conventional brand of cricket, have penned a remarkable come-to-life story of their own, nothing unfamiliar to them. And again, those with a sense of history will draw a parallel to their run in 1992 under Imran Khan.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam knew his history for sure but was in no mood to bank on the past alone to bag the coveted trophy at the fabled MCG. He knows, more than anyone else, that they need to be at their absolute best to beat England, a bionic team that houses immense fire power.

“Of course, the similarities are there, but we will try to win the trophy as it is an honour for me to lead this team, especially in this big ground. We will try to give our 100 per cent in the match.

“England is a good team, they have a good bunch of players and they have quality fast bowlers and batsmen, so we will try our best to execute our plans and looking forward to the match,” Babar said on the eve of the match.

England will be looking to add another chapter to their glorious legacy they have created, and Pakistan will be eager to start a legacy of their own.

Sunday could be historic in any which way!