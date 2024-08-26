Shaheen Afridi Removes Pak Skipper Shan Masood's Hand From His Shoulder, Viral Video Exposes Rift In Team Post Embarrassing Loss To Bangladesh In 1st Test

With Shaheen Shah Afridi displaying a rude behaviour towards Pakistan captain Shan Masood during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, the pace spearhead has copped plenty of flak from the fans. A few section of fans have called for him to be dropped from the side until he gets his attitude at the right place.
In a video surfaced on social media, Masood was preparing to address his players through a team huddle, but Shaheen removed his hand from his shoulder. While the 24-year-old has heavily copped criticism, the incident also signalled a clear rift between players.
Here's the video of the incident:
Here's how the netizens have reacted to the incident:
