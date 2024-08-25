'Pakistan Waale Match Mein Aana Hai Kal?' Shaheen Shah Afridi's Wholesome Interaction With Young Fan Goes Viral; VIDEO

Shaheen Shah Afridi. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi fulfilled a differently-abled fan's request of meeting him after day 4 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. In a video uploaded by PCB's official handle on X, the 24-year-old had a wholesome interaction with the fan and thanked the youngster for meeting him.

"Pyaare lag rahe ho, baal-shaal banaaye hue hain, hero lag rahe ho. Balla bhi saath laaye ho. Aapko main Lahore Qalandars ke saare matches ke liye bulaaunga. Pakistan waale match mein aana hai kal? Dekhna hai? Garmi hai toh shaam ke time aana. Mujhse milne aaye, aapka bahut shukriya Aapse main inshallah PSL ke match mein bhi milunga."

Wholesome interaction 🫶@iShaheenAfridi fulfills a special fan's request of meeting him 🎥#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/A6kBMXAZSZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2024

(You looking quite smart with your hairstyle. I see you have also got your bat. I will call you for all my PSL games for Lahore Qalandar. Do you want to come and watch Pakistan's match tomorrow? Since it's quite humid, you can come in the evening. Thank you so much for meeting me and I hope to see you again in the future during PSL.)