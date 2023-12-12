 PAK vs AUS 2023: MCG To Offer Fans Free Heart Tests During First 4 Days Of Boxing Day Test To Honour Shane Warne
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK vs AUS 2023: MCG To Offer Fans Free Heart Tests During First 4 Days Of Boxing Day Test To Honour Shane Warne

PAK vs AUS 2023: MCG To Offer Fans Free Heart Tests During First 4 Days Of Boxing Day Test To Honour Shane Warne

MCG to provide free heart tests to fans during first 4 days of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Shane Warne. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Australia set to host Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), late great Shane Warne will be honoured at the iconic venue by offering free heart tests. The fans travelling to the MCG have been urged to wear floppy hats to honour the former spin-bowling wizard.

The Victorian tragically passed away on March 4th, 2022 in Thailand due to heart attack, aged 52. The cricketing fraternity, including the likes of Michael Vaughan, Nasser Hussain, Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and many more mourned his death. With heart disease a significant cause for people's death, the country has been taking it quite seriously.

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley addressed the occasion and said, as quoted by nine.com.au:

"Shane is greatly missed here in Australia and around the world, and we are grateful to the Shane Warne Legacy and the Warne family in partnering with us to help make a positive difference in his honour."

Notably, MCG provided a tribute to the 145-Test veteran during the Boxing Day Test last year against South Africa as the game was paused shortly on day 1 to display a brief highlights package.

Perth to host the 1st Test against Pakistan:

Meanwhile, the venue responsible for staging the 1st Test against Pakistan will be the Optus Stadium in Perth, with Australia starting as firm favourites. Pakistan geared up for the opening game with a practice match against the Prime Minister's XI as captain Shan Masood scored a double-hundred.

Australia squad for 1st Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (capt), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi.

Read Also
'Babar Azam Masterclass Loading': Netizens Troll Ex-Pakistan Captain As Uganda Qualifies For T20...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PAK vs AUS 2023: MCG To Offer Fans Free Heart Tests During First 4 Days Of Boxing Day Test To Honour...

PAK vs AUS 2023: MCG To Offer Fans Free Heart Tests During First 4 Days Of Boxing Day Test To Honour...

Inside Photos Of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Fun-Filled 6th Wedding Anniversary

Inside Photos Of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Fun-Filled 6th Wedding Anniversary

Virat Kohli Becomes The Most Searched Cricketer Of All Time On Google (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Becomes The Most Searched Cricketer Of All Time On Google (Watch Video)

This Young Sensation Becomes The Most Searched Cricketer In 2023; Leaves Behind Virat Kohli and...

This Young Sensation Becomes The Most Searched Cricketer In 2023; Leaves Behind Virat Kohli and...

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Will Return To Captain Delhi Capitals And Keep Wickets 'Only If Cleared',...

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Will Return To Captain Delhi Capitals And Keep Wickets 'Only If Cleared',...