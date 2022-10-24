Pak cricketer Umar Akmal hospitalised after health deteriorates

Former Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has been hospitalised after his health deteriorated.
In a picture shared from his official account, the wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen on a hospital bed. He requested fans to pray for his early recovery.
Umar played for the national cricket team between 2009 and 2019. He is the youngest of three brothers who played for Team Green in International cricket. His elder brothers, Kamran and Adnan, have also represented Pakistan as wicketkeeper-batters.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)