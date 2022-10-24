Pak cricketer Umar Akmal hospitalised after health deteriorates

Former Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has been hospitalised after his health deteriorated.

In a picture shared from his official account, the wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen on a hospital bed. He requested fans to pray for his early recovery.

Pray for me 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9lRkiW2qmP — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) October 23, 2022

Umar played for the national cricket team between 2009 and 2019. He is the youngest of three brothers who played for Team Green in International cricket. His elder brothers, Kamran and Adnan, have also represented Pakistan as wicketkeeper-batters.