Pak Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq Set To Tie The Knot With Anmol Mehmood; Bride-To-Be Shares Mehndi Pics & Video On Social Media

Norway: Pakistani cricketer and opener batsman Imam-ul-Haq's marriage festivities have commenced with a mehndi ceremony being held in Norway, as revealed on Tuesday (November 21). The 27-year-old Pakistani Cricketer is soon going to marry his fiance Anmol Mehmood this upcoming weekend amid controversy after his private chats with a female were leaked on social media.

Imam-ul-Haq involved in the same controversy earlier

The cricketer was involved in the same controversy earlier in 2019, as a woman accused the Pakistani left-handed opener batsman of being involved with other women simultaneously. The WhatsApp chats between Imam and the woman also surfaced during that time.

Anmol adorned in a sumptuous bridal attire

Imam was part of the national squad that recently competed in the ICC's flagship event in India. Highlights of Anmol adorned in a sumptuous bridal attire from a local brand surfaced earlier today at her mehndi ceremony. Anmol Mehmood shared the video and photos of the event on her social media account. The bride-to-be is looking beautiful in the attire while posing in the natural beauty of the Scandinavian country.

Images and videos from a stunning location were posted by Anmol

The bride donned an intricately embellished deep red and muted golden-coloured gharara and embroidered kurta on top, with hints of orange and purple adding vibrancy. Images and videos from a stunning location were posted by Anmol on her official Instagram account.

Several images of the bride were also shared by the designer

Several images of the bride were also shared by the designer on their Instagram page with the caption "Imam ki Anmol" (Imam's Anmol), tagging both the cricketer and his future wife.

The wedding events are scheduled to take place in Lahore

Following the mehndi celebration in Norway, the wedding events are scheduled to take place in Lahore on November 23. The nikah ceremony is slated for Saturday (November 25), followed by the valima reception on Sunday (November 26).

The celebrations will commence with a qawwali night

As per reports, the celebrations will commence with a qawwali night on November 23, although the name of the performing group has not been disclosed by the cricketer so far. The left-handed batsman is anticipated to wear a Prince coat for his significant day.

Pakistani players to attend the wedding

Allegedly, cricketing stars, including former skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and other members of the national team, are expected to grace the festive occasion. Also, there are reports that former players and management personnel are also invited.

Imam not to join the initial camp for Australia's Test tour

Imam is reportedly not joining the initial camp for Australia's Test tour and will join later due to his marriage. The camp is scheduled to run until November 28 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Pakistani Cricket Team is scheduled to depart on November 30 from Lahore.