 Pakistan Opener Imam-Ul-Haq's Alleged Private Chats Leaked Online, 5 Days Before His Wedding
Imam-ul-Haq was part of Pakistan squad in the just-concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India where the team crashed out in the league stage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is in trouble once again after private chats of him with a female on a social media platform were leaked online.

Notably, Imam is going to get married on November 25. He was part of Pakistan squad in the just-concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India where the team crashed out in the league stage.

Note: FPJ has not independently verified the authenticity of these leaked chats.

article-image

Imam in trouble again

This is the second instance of something like this happening with Imam after a woman in 2019 accused him having a relationship with her and several other women at the same time. She had also leaked WhatsApp chats between her and Imam on social media.

The woman had claimed back then that the incidents with Imam took place over a period of 6 months which also included the 2019 World Cup in England.

Babar Azam WhatsApp chat leak

Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam also fell prey to something similar as his chats with a top PCB official were leaked allegedly by board chief Zaka Ashraf.

ARY News anchor Shoaib Jatt had leaked the WhatsApp chat between Babar and PCB COO Salman Naseer on national TV.

Babar was even looking to take legal action against Jatt and ARY News after claiming that chats were aired on live television after a video message from PCB chief Zaka Ashraf.

