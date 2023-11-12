Imam-ul-Haq To Haris Rauf: Pakistan's Players Who Failed To Shine In CWC 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq had a disappointing 2023 World Cup as the left-hander managed only 162 runs in 6 matches. Imam was replaced by Fakhar Zaman after 6 matches due to the former's slow starts.
Pakistan hoped for all-rounder Moahmmad Nawaz to be effective with both bat and ball. However, he disappointed, picking up only 2 wickets in 5 matches and managing 81 runs.
Haris Rauf was arguably the most disappointing bowler for Pakistan in the tournament, given the expectations. Although the right-arm speedster took 16 wickets in 9 matches, he conceded a record-breaking 500 runs in the tournament.
Shadab Khan is yet another all-rounder who delivered an underwhelming performance in the 2023 World Cup. The youngster managed 121 runs in 6 matches and took only 2 wickets at a woeful 118.50.
Iftikhar Ahmed has emerged as yet another all-rounder with underwhelming returns. Despite a strike rate of 115.45 in 9 matches, Iftikhar managed only 142 runs and 4 wickets with the ball.
Pakistan lost their final league match of the 2023 World Cup against England by 93 runs in Kolkata. Pakistan needed an improbable equation to qualify for the semi-finals, but did not live up to the expectations.
Pakistan failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup semi-finals for the 3rd consecutive time. They were last seen in the semi-final in the 2011 World Cup.
