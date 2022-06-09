Pace sensation Umran Malik's picture in India jersey goes viral ahead of South Africa series

Umran Malik in Team India jersey | Pic: Twitter

A picture of India’s new pace sensation Umran Malik was doing the rounds on social media ahead of Men in Blue’s T20I match against South Africa in New Delhi on Thursday.

Malik, 22, bowled with sheer pace and consistently and even clocked speeds above 150kph and was used as a middle-overs enforcer by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022.

The pacer from J&K picked 22 wickets in the tournament.

The youngster is expected to make his India debut in the series against the Proteas but head coach Rahul Dravid is unsure of giving him game time against SA.

"It's exciting. He certainly bowled quick and with pace. Another thing which has been interesting for me watching the IPL from the outside is the number of Indian bowlers bowling fast."

"And obviously, being coach of all three formats of the game, I would love to see that translated into the longer formats of the game. But it is brilliant in terms of watching Umran in the nets, you can see that he has got that pace," said Dravid in the press conference.

Dravid is happy to have someone like Malik in the pool but didn't drop much hints on him getting some matches against a full-strength South Africa side. Apart from Malik, India also have young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the squad too, who impressed everyone with his ability to bowl yorkers at will, especially in the death overs.

"Obviously, he (Malik) is learning. He is a young boy and he is getting better, and improving. The more he is able to play, the better he is going to get. From our, perspective, very happy to have someone like him in the mix. We have to see how much playing time we can give him, we need to be realistic, we have a large squad, it is not possible to give everyone playing XI time."

