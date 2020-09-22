Over 20 crore people watched Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, high ever for a league opener: Jay Shah

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a winning start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they defeated Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament by five wickets on September 19.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni announced his return to cricket by recording 100 wins for his franchise on September 19. With this, Dhoni became the first skipper in IPL to record 100 wins as the leader of a franchise. CSK had been on a five-match losing streak against Mumbai, but after winning the match on Saturday, the Dhoni-led franchise finally gained a victory over the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

This is the first time after five attempts that CSK have managed to beat MI and it also makes eight consecutive defeats in the opening match of an IPL season for the latter. They next face Delhi Capitals in Dubai on September 24.