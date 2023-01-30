Out-of-favour India opener Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket

Former India opener Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

Vijay last played for India in 2018 during the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.

Overall, the 38-year-old Vijay played 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is for Team India since making his debut in 2008.

Vijay amassed 3,982 runs in Tests at an average of 38.28 with 12 hundreds and 15 half-centuries. He scored 339 runs in ODIs at 21.18 with one fifty and 169 runs in the shortest format.

Vijay also picked one wicket each in Tests and ODIs with his right-arm off-spin.

Vijay issues statement on retirement

"My journey from 2002 to 2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level," Vijay said in a statement.

He also thanked his teammates, coaches, family, friends and fans in his retirement post on social media and also revealed what he would be doing in life after quitting the sport.

"I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments.

"I believe that this is the next step in my journey as acricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life," Vijay said in a statement.

Vijay likely to play domestic leagues abroad

As is the case with most veteran cricketers these days, Vijay might also take the same route of playing domestic leagues abroad after retirement.

He had recently said in an interview that he no longer expects to be picked in the Indian team.

" I am almost done with BCCI and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told Sportstar. "The opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside. I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)