MS Dhoni's calming factor, linguistic barrier with Shikhar Dhawan and crushing over Ellyse Perry: CSK batsman Murali Vijay opens up

Chennai Super Kings' Murali Vijay had an interactive session with fans where he opened his cricket diary.

The gritty right hand opening batsman was asked who he would like to go on a date with: "Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful.”

He added: "And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil."

Vijay also recalled his knocks during the tour of England in 2014 when he and his CSK skipper MS Dhoni shared several partnerships, including the 126-run stand in the Trent Bridge Test.

"In England, the partnership between myself and MS (Dhoni) was phenomenal. He made me calm. We were 4 wickets down and the way he handled himself and made me raise my game, we were feeding off each other. MS is always a calming factor in the middle. Like he comes up with his own persona. You can describe through words. We don't even talk much in the middle, it's just eye to eye contact," Vijay said.