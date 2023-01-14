Murali Vijay on being kept out of India Test squad: 'I am almost done with BCCI'

Murali Vijay |

Tamil Nadu opener Murali Vijay has expressed his displeasure after being ignored by the BCCI for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy involving India and Australia starting from February 9. “I am almost done with BCCI and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told Sportstar.

Big taboo

“After 30 in India, it’s a taboo. I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on the street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside. I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand.

The 38-year-old last featured in a Test for India in December 2018 during the tour of Australia. In his 61 Test career for India, Vijay scored 3982 runs averaging 38.29. This included 12 centuries and 15 fifties. He also featured in 17 ODIs for India, scoring only 339 runs.