'Our Team Has Performed Brilliantly...': BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Reflects On IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

As excitement reaches a fever pitch ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has expressed strong confidence in the Indian team’s ability to emerge victorious in the continental showdown. Speaking to ANI, Shukla praised the team's performance throughout the tournament and wished them success ahead of the title clash.

“Our team has performed brilliantly in the Asia Cup 2025. The team has a good combination. I am very confident that we will be the Asia Cup Champions and lift the Cup. Best wishes to Team India,” said Rajeev Shukla, just a day before the final set to take place in Dubai on September 28.

India have looked strong throughout the competition, displaying depth in both batting and bowling. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the squad has struck a balance between aggression and composure, with young stars like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Shubman Gill stepping up alongside experienced campaigners like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

As the countdown begins for the grand finale between two of the fiercest cricketing rivals, Team India will take confidence from their board’s support, aiming to translate their strong run into a historic title win.

India Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

India’s squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, features an exciting blend of power-hitters, quality all-rounders, and world-class bowlers.

Pakistan Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Pakistan, under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha, also enters the final with a talented lineup that mixes flair and firepower.

With no shortage of firepower on either side, this final is likely to come down to how these key player match-ups unfold under pressure. History, pride, and continental glory are on the line and each ball will be a battle of nerves and skill.