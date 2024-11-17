 'One Who Would Have Run Miles Away': Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Steve Bucknor By Commenting On Sachin Tendulkar's Post On X
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'One Who Would Have Run Miles Away': Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Steve Bucknor By Commenting On Sachin Tendulkar's Post On X

'One Who Would Have Run Miles Away': Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Steve Bucknor By Commenting On Sachin Tendulkar's Post On X

Steve Bucknor, the Jamaican umpire, was known as one of the most controversial umpires in history.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Steve Bucknor (M) |

Retired Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took an indirect dig at former international umpire Steve Bucknor by commenting on a post of Sachin Tendulkar on the social media platform of X. With Tendulkar standing in front of three massive trees and asking on X that which umpire made it look like the stumps were this big.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ind vs Aus: Glenn McGrath Desires Australian Team To Go Berserk On Poignant Virat Kohli

Ind vs Aus: Glenn McGrath Desires Australian Team To Go Berserk On Poignant Virat Kohli

'One Who Would Have Run Miles Away': Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Steve Bucknor By Commenting On Sachin...

'One Who Would Have Run Miles Away': Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Steve Bucknor By Commenting On Sachin...

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope's Fifty Take West Indies To Victory Over England In 4th T20I

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope's Fifty Take West Indies To Victory Over England In 4th T20I

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas Crush Bengal Warriorz 46-31 in PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas Crush Bengal Warriorz 46-31 in PKL

UFC 309: Marcin Tybura Lands Vicious Elbows On Jhonata Diniz, Leaves Latter Bloodied; Visuals...

UFC 309: Marcin Tybura Lands Vicious Elbows On Jhonata Diniz, Leaves Latter Bloodied; Visuals...