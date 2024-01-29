'One Day You’ll Regret This': Maria Sharapova Shares Hilarious Throwback Dancing Video With Australian Open Champion Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner and Maria Sharapova | Credits: Twitter/Maria Sharapova

Former Russian tennis player and women's World No.1 Maria Sharapova has shared a hilarious throwback dancing video with Jannik Sinner following Italian youngster's Australian Open 2024 triumph in Men's Singles on Sunday, January 29.

Sinner stunned World No.3 Daniil Medvedev in five-set thriller - 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 3-6 to clinch his maiden title in his first Grand Slam final appearance at Melbourne Major. The 22-year-old was trailing by two sets before he made an incredible comeback to win the Australian Open title by winning the next three sets against Medvedev.

Following his Australian Open victory, Jannik Sinner received applause from athletes and fans all over the world. However, Sharapova came up with hilarious way to congratulate Sinner's triumph at Melbourne Park.

Former World No.1 shared a throwback video of her and Jannik Sinner on X (formerly), where both were dancing to a Christmas carol and wrote, "I knew that one day you’ll regret this Congrats Champ!! patience, poise & class"

I knew that one day you’ll regret this 🤣🤣 Congrats Champ!! patience, poise & class 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/GwnQ2B4Esm — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 28, 2024

Australian Open witnessed a new Men's Singles champion for the first time since 2014. The last player to win a Melbourne Major apart from Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal was Stan Wawrinka.

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian player since Adriano Panatta in 1976 to win Men's Singles Grand Slam title. Additionally, the 22-year-old added feather to his cap by becoming the youngest male player since Novak Djokovic in 2008 to clinch the Melbourne Major.