Italian giant slayer Jannik Sinner made history on Sunday as he outclassed Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final to clinch the Australian Open 2024 title at Rod Laver Arena.

The fourth seed came back from two sets down to win 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and clinch his maiden Grand Slam title.

The 22-year-old will take home a prize money of ₹17.25 crore and improve significantly in the ATP rankings when they are released on Monday.

More details to follow...