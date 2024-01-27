Australian Open 2024: 'Don't Know Why They Don't Come More Often', Rohan Bopanna Talks About 'In-Laws' Luck

Rohan Bopanna. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Indian Tennis player Rohan Bopanna suggested that his in-laws coming to see his match often bode well for him as he reflected on his Australian Open doubles win. Bopanna further revealed that he planned to retire a couple of years due to his failure to win any match for 5 months.

At 43, Bopanna is the oldest player to win a grand slam crown as he won the men's doubles event with Matthew Ebden as they beat Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori comprehensively 7-6(0), 7-5. Throughout the match, Bopanna and Ebden didn't face any break point, thereby dominating the serve.

Look what it means to @rohanbopanna and @mattebden 😍



At 43, Bopanna has his FIRST Men's Doubles Grand Slam title - and becomes the oldest to do so in the Open Era 👏👏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/qs0JlrkMO7 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2024

In an emotional on-court interview, the veteran remembered that he won the mixed doubles when his in-laws were there last and credited his wife for keeping his career going.

"My in-laws are here. The last time they came I won my mixed doubles Grand Slam (French Open 2017). I don't know why they don't come more often. My beautiful wife, Supriya, & my daughter, Tridha.. Thank you for all the support, all the love. I know a couple years ago I sent her a video message & said 'I'm gonna call it a day.' Because I wasn't winning matches at all. I went 5 months without winning a match. I thought that was gonna be the end of my journey. Perseverance inside me just kept me going. I changed so many things & found a wonderful partner."