One Championship: Ritu Phogat Banking on Superior Wrestling to Get Past Experienced Veteran Bi Nguyen

Singapore, May 10, 2021: In her upcoming bout against experienced veteran Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen, Indian wrestling superstar Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat will be relying on the skills that got her to the world’s largest martial arts organization in the first place.

Phogat is scheduled to face Nguyen at ONE: DANGAL, a tape delayed event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore that airs on Saturday, 15 May.

Phogat has not made her game plan heading into this fight a secret. The 26-year-old will be looking to take Nguyen down and finish her on the mat.

“I think that Bi’s weakness is that her wrestling is not as strong and so my strength will be her weakness. Because of my wrestling history, I should be able to take Bi down effectively and I should be able to finish her off,” Phogat said.

“The Indian Tigress” made headlines in 2019 when she announced she would be transitioning to the Circle. A national icon from a famous wrestling family in her native India, Phogat made her ONE Championship debut two years ago, and has since racked up an unblemished win-loss slate, defeating her first four opponents in impressive fashion.

Meanwhile, Nguyen has had a rough go as of late. Phogat is confident she can continue her winning streak, and deal her Vietnamese-American foe another heartbreaking setback.