Ritu Phogat successfully vanquishes Jomary Torres at ONE: BIG BANG

Singapore: ONE Championship once again graced the Singapore Indoor Stadium with another live blockbuster.

The Indian wrestling champion Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat was triumphant, stopping the Philippines' Jomary "The Zamboanginian Fighter" Torres in the opening bout.

Torres stunned Phogat with straight punches early on, causing the latter to shoot for a takedown. On the mat, Phogat was the picture of perfection, swiftly moving into a mounted crucifix to end the bout with elbows from the top. Using her hammerfists and her elbow she not only rendered her harmless and defenceless but made sure this was the most dreaded fight of her career.

Maintaining her pro MMA 4-0 record, Ritu Phogat exclaimed, “I am constantly pushing my boundaries in the circle and the match with Jomary bore witness to the same. I am so fortunate to have got the opportunity to fight her at the ONE: Big Bang. Although this was not an easy match, I know I have bigger challenges to combat in future. My next focus is securing the top spot at the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix tournament and I am working relentlessly to bring the glory home.

I had to miss my sister’s wedding for the match and have really sacrificed to get to this level. I am really looking forward to visit home for a couple of weeks now although I don’t want it to hamper my training.

My heart is in the right place and my passion is undeterred to expedite India’s run in the MMA space. We must have started late but I’ll ensure that we get there sooner than the others! I wish to start an academy for MMA athletes in India down the line, although that vision may take some time to transform into reality.

And yes 2020 has been rewarding, but wait until 2021…that will be the year of ‘dreams’ – for my nation, my fellow Indian athletes, my family and my well-wishers!”

ONE: BIG BANG Official Results

Kickboxing - Featherweight: Marat Grigorian defeats Ivan Kondratev via knockout at 1:52 of round two