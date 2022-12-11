'On a journey for eternity': Virat Kohli posts heartwarming message for Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary

India's batting star Virat Kohli posted a beautiful message on social media to celebrate his 5th wedding anniversary with actress Anushka Sharnma on Sunday.

On this special day. Virat took to his Instagram to pen an emotional note.

Virat posted a picture with Anushka and captioned it, “5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you , I love you with all my heart.”

Anushka took to the comment section to reply to her hubby’s post.

“Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post.”

Anushka posted a series of funny pictures and captioned it: "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!

Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back

Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky)

Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour

Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things

Pic 5 - some random fellow

Pic 6 - you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions

Pic 7 - CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

On the cricketing front, Virat had a memorable day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday, as he brought up his first ODI century since August 2019, his 44th in the 50-over format.

He also surpassed Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the player with the second-highest number of international cricket centuries.

Virat roared back to his vintage avatar in ODIs after a string of failures during the third and final ODI of India against Bangladesh on Saturday.

He surpassed Ponting, who had 71 international cricket tons, to become the second-highest century scorer in the sport with a total of 72. He is 28 more away from equalling legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar's figure of 100 centuries and 29 tons away from shattering this record.

Virat now also has the most ODI centuries in winning cause, with total of 36. He also has 50 international cricket centuries in winning cause, most by any batter.