OMAN vs SCOT, T20 World Cup 2024: Brandon McMullen's Whirlwind 61-Run Knock Powers Scotland To 7-Wicket Win

Brandon McMullen's brilliant performance with the bat helped Scotland register seven-wicket win over Oman in T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua's North Sound on Sunday, June 9.

With a target of 151, Scotland chased it down in 13.1 overs. McCullen was the star performer as he played a scintillating unbeaten innings of 61 off 31 balls at an impressive strike rate of 196.77. His innings consisted nine fours and two sixes. Apart from Brandon McMullen, opener George Munsey played well as he scored a quickfire 41 off 20 balls at a strike rate of 205.00.

For Oman, Bilal Khan, skipper Aqib Ilyas and Mehran Khan picked a wicket. However, Aqib was the worst bowler for the side as he conceded 41 runs with an economy rate of 13.70 in 3 overs.