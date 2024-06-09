IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: All Eyes On New York Pitch & Weather As India-Pakistan Renew Blockbuster Rivalry

Preview:

Team India and Pakistan will lock horns in the highly anticipated clash at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

The two arch-rivals are set to face off for the eighth time in the T20 World Cups. In their previous seven encounters, the Men in Blue emerged victorious on six occasions, while Pakistan won only once in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

The last time India and Pakistan played against each other in T20 World Cup was in 2022, where Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82-run knock helped the Men in Blue chased down 160-run target.

It's Match-Day! 👏 👏



Excitement Levels 🆙#TeamIndia is 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗬!👍 👍



Drop a message in the comments below 🔽 to send your best wishes to the Indian team.#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/hJI5Msbfd8 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2024

India and Pakistan had contrasting results in their respective opening matches of the campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue kicked off their title quest with a 8-wicket win over Ireland in New York.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA in Dallas. Babar Azam-led Men in Green was defeated by the USA after failing to achieve 19-run target set by the co-hosts in the Super Over. Saurabh Netravalkar restricted Pakistan to 13/1 in an over.

The clash between India and Pakistan is expected to be exciting as Men in Blue will aim to maintain their dominance over their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup, while Babar Azam and co. will look to bounce from the humiliating defeat against the USA.

Pitch condition

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is 'pretty good' according to Ravi Shastri. However, there might be an element unpredictably. Following the criticism from the experts about the pitch, the ICC addressed the issue and that ground staff was working on improving the conditions of the pitch.

It is likely that India and Pakistan will play on the new surface.

Squads

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

PAK: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed